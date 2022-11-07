Head-To-Head Survey: Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) versus Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL)

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) and Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Reservoir Media and Bowlero’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reservoir Media 14.48% 2.88% 1.52% Bowlero N/A -118.29% 1.71%

Risk and Volatility

Reservoir Media has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bowlero has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reservoir Media $107.84 million 3.44 $13.08 million $0.25 23.08 Bowlero $911.71 million 2.62 -$29.93 million N/A N/A

This table compares Reservoir Media and Bowlero’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Reservoir Media has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bowlero.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Reservoir Media and Bowlero, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reservoir Media 0 0 0 0 N/A Bowlero 0 0 3 0 3.00

Bowlero has a consensus target price of $16.38, suggesting a potential upside of 13.95%. Given Bowlero’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bowlero is more favorable than Reservoir Media.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.1% of Reservoir Media shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.3% of Bowlero shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.0% of Reservoir Media shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Reservoir Media beats Bowlero on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reservoir Media

(Get Rating)

Reservoir Media, Inc. operates as a music publishing company. It operates in two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Reservoir Media, Inc. is a subsidiary of Reservoir Holdings, Inc.

About Bowlero

(Get Rating)

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mechanicsville, Virginia.

