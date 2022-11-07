Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) & Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Critical Contrast

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) and Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Xometry and Nutex Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Xometry alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xometry $218.34 million 10.91 -$61.38 million ($1.64) -32.58 Nutex Health $18.79 million 27.28 -$13.67 million N/A N/A

Nutex Health has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Xometry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

95.8% of Xometry shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Nutex Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.2% of Xometry shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Xometry and Nutex Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xometry -24.80% -15.95% -10.52% Nutex Health N/A -36.50% -25.60%

Risk & Volatility

Xometry has a beta of -0.14, suggesting that its stock price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nutex Health has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Xometry and Nutex Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xometry 0 0 4 0 3.00 Nutex Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

Xometry presently has a consensus target price of $60.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.30%. Given Xometry’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Xometry is more favorable than Nutex Health.

Summary

Xometry beats Nutex Health on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xometry

(Get Rating)

Xometry, Inc. operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling. In addition, it provides other services comprising urethane and die casting, vapor smoothing, finishing, rapid prototyping, high- volume production, and assembly services. The company offers its products under the Allied Machine & Engineering, Brubaker, HTC, OSG, Kyocera, Mitsubishi Materials, SOWA, Viking Drill & Tool, Dauphin, and Sandvik brands. It serves aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer products, product designers, education, electronic and semiconductors, energy, hardware startups, industrial, medical and dental, robotics, and supply chain and purchasing industries. The company was formerly known as NextLine Manufacturing Corp. and changed its name to Xometry, Inc. in June 2015. Xometry, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Derwood, Maryland.

About Nutex Health

(Get Rating)

Nutex Health, Inc. operates as a technology-enabled healthcare services company. It operates through two divisions: Hospital division and Population Health Management division. The Hospital division implements and operates health care models, including micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals, and hospital outpatient departments. This division owns and operates 21 facilities in 8 states. The Population Health Management division owns and operates provider networks, such as independent physician associations. Its management services organizations provide management, administrative, and other support services to its affiliated hospitals and physician groups. This division's cloud-based proprietary technology platform aggregates data across multiple information systems, settings, and sources to create a holistic view of each patient and provider, as well as allows to deliver care. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.