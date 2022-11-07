Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) & Sanchez Energy (OTCMKTS:SNEC) Critical Analysis

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) and Sanchez Energy (OTCMKTS:SNEC – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Berry and Sanchez Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berry $544.95 million 1.36 -$15.54 million $2.26 4.17 Sanchez Energy $1.06 billion 0.01 $85.21 million N/A N/A

Sanchez Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Berry.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Berry has a beta of 2.25, indicating that its share price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sanchez Energy has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

90.8% of Berry shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Sanchez Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Berry shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of Sanchez Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Berry and Sanchez Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berry 20.07% 23.18% 10.16% Sanchez Energy 2.22% -18.15% 3.09%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Berry and Sanchez Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Berry 1 0 3 0 2.50 Sanchez Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Berry currently has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 21.95%. Given Berry’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Berry is more favorable than Sanchez Energy.

Summary

Berry beats Sanchez Energy on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E. Texas), Utah (Uinta) and Colorado (Piceance). The Company’s operations are conducted in the continental United States. In December 2013, Linn Energy LLC and Linn Co, LLC (Linn Co) announced the completion of the merger between LinnCo and Berry Petroleum Company (Berry), where LinnCo had acquired all of Berry’s interest.

About Sanchez Energy

Sanchez Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the horizontal development of resources from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. It also holds an undeveloped acreage position in the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale (TMS) in Mississippi and Louisiana. As of December 31, 2018, the company had assembled approximately 271,000 net acres in the Eagle Ford Shale; and owned approximately 34,000 net acres in the TMS. Sanchez Energy Corporation was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

