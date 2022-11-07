AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) PT Lowered to $8.50 at UBS Group

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by UBS Group to $8.50 in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AGNC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays raised AGNC Investment from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.10.

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $8.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.06. AGNC Investment has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $16.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.15. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 128.56%. The firm had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a oct 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 18%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -40.34%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 145,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 26,132 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 501.3% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 181,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 151,410 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 219.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 25.7% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 14,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. 43.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

