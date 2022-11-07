StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Aethlon Medical Stock Performance

Aethlon Medical stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.89. Aethlon Medical has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $3.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average of $1.01.

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. Aethlon Medical had a negative return on equity of 59.57% and a negative net margin of 3,542.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aethlon Medical will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Aethlon Medical

About Aethlon Medical

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aethlon Medical stock. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AEMD Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Natixis owned 0.15% of Aethlon Medical as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system, including removal of COVID-19 virus, associated variants, and related exosomes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.