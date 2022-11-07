StockNews.com Downgrades Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

ACLS has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Axcelis Technologies Price Performance

ACLS stock opened at $65.05 on Thursday. Axcelis Technologies has a 1 year low of $46.41 and a 1 year high of $83.74. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.41 and a 200 day moving average of $60.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The company had revenue of $229.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP William J. Bintz sold 13,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $946,176.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,330,166.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 13,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total value of $1,009,090.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,908 shares in the company, valued at $30,824,653.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William J. Bintz sold 13,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $946,176.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,166.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,825 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,812. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,059,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $382,156,000 after purchasing an additional 48,051 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,742,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $207,111,000 after acquiring an additional 69,185 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,113,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,062,000 after acquiring an additional 28,785 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 122.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 732,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,190,000 after acquiring an additional 403,727 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 22.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 456,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,039,000 after acquiring an additional 85,203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

