Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AKYA. TheStreet cut shares of Akoya Biosciences from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Akoya Biosciences to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akoya Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.20.

Akoya Biosciences Trading Down 2.0 %

AKYA opened at $13.82 on Thursday. Akoya Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.05.

Insider Activity

Akoya Biosciences ( NASDAQ:AKYA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $17.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 million. Akoya Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 55.41% and a negative net margin of 98.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Akoya Biosciences will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Garry Ph.D. Nolan sold 22,191 shares of Akoya Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $295,362.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 632,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,423,805.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Akoya Biosciences news, Director Garry Ph.D. Nolan sold 22,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $295,362.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 632,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,423,805.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Mckelligon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $64,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,296 shares of company stock worth $493,577 in the last quarter. 9.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Akoya Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP now owns 2,088,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,954,000 after acquiring an additional 377,861 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 3,228.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 270,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 261,897 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Akoya Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $2,979,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new position in Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $2,224,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 159,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 109,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.54% of the company’s stock.

Akoya Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

