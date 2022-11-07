StockNews.com Begins Coverage on AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Get AgroFresh Solutions alerts:

AgroFresh Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of AGFS stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $144.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.74. AgroFresh Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $2.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions ( NASDAQ:AGFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.06). AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 14.08% and a negative return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $25.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 12.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 6,954 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 38.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 8,113 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 2.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 443,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 30.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 98,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 22,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AgroFresh Solutions during the first quarter worth $50,000. 83.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and high-touch customer services. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AgroFresh Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgroFresh Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.