Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 5,700 ($65.90) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,600 ($53.19) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,300 ($49.72) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,800 ($67.06) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,580 ($64.52) to GBX 5,450 ($63.01) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, set a GBX 5,800 ($67.06) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 5,336.92 ($61.71).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

RIO stock opened at GBX 5,024.55 ($58.09) on Thursday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,354 ($50.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,343 ($73.34). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,808 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5,056.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £81.43 billion and a PE ratio of 539.12.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.