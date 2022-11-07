International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Given a GBX 180 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 180 ($2.08) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IAG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.62) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group set a GBX 165 ($1.91) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 136 ($1.57) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. set a GBX 140 ($1.62) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, HSBC set a GBX 120 ($1.39) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 173.38 ($2.00).

International Consolidated Airlines Group Price Performance

International Consolidated Airlines Group stock opened at GBX 126.68 ($1.46) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 108.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 116.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,123.62, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of £6.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.73. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52 week low of GBX 90.47 ($1.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 183.16 ($2.12).

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

