GSK (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,430 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,430 ($16.53) price target on GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 1,820 ($21.04) price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,975 ($22.84) price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,900 ($21.97) target price on GSK in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($17.34) target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,475 ($17.05) target price on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GSK currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,704 ($19.70).

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,402.40 ($16.21) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,358.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,575.15. The company has a market capitalization of £57.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,268.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.67. GSK has a 1-year low of GBX 1,280.92 ($14.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,824.40 ($21.09).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a GBX 13.75 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.66%.

In related news, insider Jonathan Symonds acquired 3,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,324 ($15.31) per share, for a total transaction of £42,632.80 ($49,292.17). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,237 shares of company stock worth $4,288,666.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

