BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Given a GBX 560 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a GBX 560 ($6.47) target price on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BP.B. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 550 ($6.36) price target on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 700 ($8.09) target price on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group set a GBX 510 ($5.90) price objective on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays set a GBX 700 ($8.09) target price on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 550 ($6.36) price objective on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

BP.B stock opened at GBX 165.50 ($1.91) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.69, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.66. BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares has a 12 month low of GBX 162 ($1.87) and a 12 month high of GBX 193 ($2.23). The firm has a market capitalization of £33.11 billion and a PE ratio of -2.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 170.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 174.05.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

