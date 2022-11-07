AdaptHealth (AHCO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect AdaptHealth to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. AdaptHealth has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.10). AdaptHealth had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $727.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect AdaptHealth to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AdaptHealth Price Performance

AHCO opened at $22.09 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.28 and a 200 day moving average of $19.17. AdaptHealth has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $27.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.48, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on AdaptHealth from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AdaptHealth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AdaptHealth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Joyce sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $2,220,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 106,071 shares in the company, valued at $2,354,776.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Joyce sold 100,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $2,220,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 106,071 shares in the company, valued at $2,354,776.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 215,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $5,061,477.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,119,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,316,099. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,621,993 shares of company stock valued at $34,513,461. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdaptHealth

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 3.8% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. raised its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 134.3% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in AdaptHealth by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 105,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Featured Articles

