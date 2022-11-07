Vaxart (VXRT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Vaxart had a negative net margin of 16,892.57% and a negative return on equity of 52.93%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Vaxart to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Vaxart stock opened at $1.47 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average of $3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $185.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.80. Vaxart has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $8.13.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VXRT shares. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Vaxart from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VXRT. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Vaxart during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Vaxart by 165.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 15,974 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vaxart by 22.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 10,851 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vaxart during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vaxart by 56.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 24,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.15% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

