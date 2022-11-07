loanDepot (LDI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $308.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.13 million. loanDepot had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.87%. On average, analysts expect loanDepot to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of loanDepot stock opened at $1.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $479.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.90. loanDepot has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $7.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Several research firms have recently commented on LDI. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on loanDepot to $3.25 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on loanDepot from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on loanDepot from $1.70 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.96.

In other news, Chairman Anthony Li Hsieh acquired 131,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $211,076.80. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 3,377,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,404,028.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other loanDepot news, insider Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $181,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,742,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,204,773.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Anthony Li Hsieh acquired 131,923 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $211,076.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 3,377,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,404,028.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 491,917 shares of company stock worth $783,964 and have sold 1,990,598 shares worth $3,042,179. Company insiders own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in loanDepot by 26.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 5,711 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in loanDepot during the second quarter worth about $163,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in loanDepot by 39.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,100,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 310,820 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in loanDepot by 140.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 39,932 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in loanDepot during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 4.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

