easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 750 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 750 ($8.67) price objective on easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EZJ has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 606 ($7.01) price target on easyJet in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.01) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 415 ($4.80) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group set a GBX 565 ($6.53) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 750 ($8.67) to GBX 560 ($6.47) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 606.79 ($7.02).

Shares of EZJ stock opened at GBX 362.46 ($4.19) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £2.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32. easyJet has a 52-week low of GBX 276.87 ($3.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 729.20 ($8.43). The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 329.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 402.08.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

