Envestnet (ENV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $318.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Envestnet to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Envestnet Stock Performance

NYSE:ENV opened at $47.22 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.20 and a 200-day moving average of $56.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.85 and a beta of 1.21. Envestnet has a twelve month low of $41.72 and a twelve month high of $85.79.

Insider Activity at Envestnet

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Envestnet

In other news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 1,290 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $72,794.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,010.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 8.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Envestnet during the first quarter valued at $259,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Envestnet in the first quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the first quarter valued at about $470,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ENV. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Envestnet from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Envestnet from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Envestnet from $79.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Envestnet from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Envestnet from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Envestnet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.71.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Featured Stories

