R1 RCM (RCM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect R1 RCM to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

R1 RCM Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:RCM opened at $14.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 82.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.54. R1 RCM has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $27.86.

Insider Transactions at R1 RCM

In other news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $4,996,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,792,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,749,680.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other R1 RCM news, insider John M. Sparby sold 4,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $113,620.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,262,985.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $4,996,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,792,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,749,680.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,449,056 shares of company stock worth $317,717,189 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in R1 RCM by 11.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,159 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 81.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 3.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,578 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 13.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,514 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 2.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 70,495 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. 49.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Sunday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

