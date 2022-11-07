Audacy (AUD) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Audacy to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSEARCA:AUD opened at $0.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $44.33 million, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Audacy has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $3.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Audacy by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 343,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 53,512 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Audacy by 528.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 569,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 478,889 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Audacy by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,174,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 372,175 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Audacy during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Audacy by 188.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 298,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 194,705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.87% of the company’s stock.

AUD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Audacy from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Audacy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Audacy, Inc, a multi-platform audio content and entertainment company, engages in the radio broadcasting business in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others, as well as offers integrated marketing solutions across its broadcast, digital, podcast, and event platforms.

