StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley cut their price target on National CineMedia from $1.00 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark cut National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.

National CineMedia Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $0.42 on Friday. National CineMedia has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $3.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.18. The stock has a market cap of $33.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at National CineMedia

National CineMedia ( NASDAQ:NCMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $67.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 379.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that National CineMedia will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other National CineMedia news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 4,516,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total transaction of $4,065,201.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,932,382 shares in the company, valued at $11,639,143.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National CineMedia

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 130.9% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 48,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 27,363 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 112.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 25,650 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 151.7% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 63,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 38,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 35.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 84,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 22,363 shares during the last quarter.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Featured Stories

