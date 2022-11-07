CarGurus (CARG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect CarGurus to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. CarGurus had a positive return on equity of 20.37% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The firm had revenue of $511.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 134.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect CarGurus to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CARG opened at $14.19 on Monday. CarGurus has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $50.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,128,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294,532 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,425,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,989,000 after acquiring an additional 199,425 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,974,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,427,000 after acquiring an additional 38,437 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,283,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,502,000 after acquiring an additional 50,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 943,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,281,000 after acquiring an additional 15,037 shares during the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CarGurus from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on CarGurus from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on CarGurus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on CarGurus from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on CarGurus from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.55.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

