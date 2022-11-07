Everbridge (EVBG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Everbridge to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.02 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a negative return on equity of 10.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, analysts expect Everbridge to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG opened at $26.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Everbridge has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $164.00. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.47.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Everbridge from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Everbridge from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Everbridge from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.54.

In related news, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 3,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $111,761.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,421.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 96.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

