Heska (HSKA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Heska to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Heska had a negative net margin of 6.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $64.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.26 million. On average, analysts expect Heska to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Heska Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of HSKA stock opened at $63.95 on Monday. Heska has a 12 month low of $62.75 and a 12 month high of $199.35. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $691.88 million, a PE ratio of -37.18 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.93 and a 200-day moving average of $89.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSKA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Heska in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Heska during the second quarter worth $246,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Heska by 12.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Heska by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Heska by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HSKA shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heska in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Heska from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Heska to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.00.

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

