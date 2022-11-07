Barclays Reiterates €133.70 Price Target for Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1)

Barclays set a €133.70 ($133.70) price target on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($185.00) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($190.00) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €171.00 ($171.00) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group set a €161.00 ($161.00) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €194.00 ($194.00) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Hannover Rück Price Performance

FRA HNR1 opened at €164.25 ($164.25) on Thursday. Hannover Rück has a 52-week low of €94.75 ($94.75) and a 52-week high of €116.37 ($116.37). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €156.28 and a 200 day moving average price of €146.91.

About Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

