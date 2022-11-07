Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €185.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($185.00) target price on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €195.00 ($195.00) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €194.00 ($194.00) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €171.00 ($171.00) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €175.00 ($175.00) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($190.00) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

Hannover Rück Trading Down 1.0 %

HNR1 opened at €164.25 ($164.25) on Thursday. Hannover Rück has a 12 month low of €94.75 ($94.75) and a 12 month high of €116.37 ($116.37). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €156.28 and a 200 day moving average of €146.91.

About Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

