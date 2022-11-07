Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €28.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €28.00 ($28.00) target price on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($30.00) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €45.00 ($45.00) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €33.00 ($33.00) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($34.00) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €27.00 ($27.00) target price on shares of Zalando in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

ZAL stock opened at €25.08 ($25.08) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €22.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €27.77. Zalando has a 1 year low of €36.33 ($36.33) and a 1 year high of €49.86 ($49.86).

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

