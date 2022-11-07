Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) a €133.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €133.00 ($133.00) price objective on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of ETR:PFV opened at €138.00 ($138.00) on Friday. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a 12 month low of €120.80 ($120.80) and a 12 month high of €226.00 ($226.00). The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €132.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €145.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.25.
About Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology
