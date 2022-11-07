Zalando (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €33.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €33.00 ($33.00) target price on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ZAL has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($35.00) target price on Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($30.00) target price on Zalando in a research report on Thursday. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €45.00 ($45.00) target price on Zalando in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($48.00) price objective on Zalando in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €27.00 ($27.00) price objective on Zalando in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Zalando Stock Up 1.4 %

FRA ZAL opened at €25.08 ($25.08) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €22.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of €27.77. Zalando has a 1-year low of €36.33 ($36.33) and a 1-year high of €49.86 ($49.86).

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

