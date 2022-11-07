Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) a €3.10 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €3.10 ($3.10) target price on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

O2D has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €2.80 ($2.80) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($3.50) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Monday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($3.60) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group set a €2.60 ($2.60) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €2.00 ($2.00) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.

Telefónica Deutschland Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of O2D opened at €2.32 ($2.32) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion and a PE ratio of 19.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is €2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is €2.61. Telefónica Deutschland has a fifty-two week low of €2.01 ($2.01) and a fifty-two week high of €3.03 ($3.03). The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.57.

About Telefónica Deutschland

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

