Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) PT Set at €2.10 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.10 ($2.10) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on O2D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($3.60) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays set a €2.80 ($2.80) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.70 ($2.70) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group set a €2.60 ($2.60) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €2.00 ($2.00) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

Trading Up 4.7 %

O2D opened at €2.32 ($2.32) on Thursday. Telefónica Deutschland has a twelve month low of €2.01 ($2.01) and a twelve month high of €3.03 ($3.03). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €2.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of €2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33.

About Telefónica Deutschland

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

