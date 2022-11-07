JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) a €3.50 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.50 ($3.50) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on O2D. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.10 ($3.10) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Friday. Warburg Research set a €2.60 ($2.60) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €2.00 ($2.00) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.00 ($2.00) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €2.60 ($2.60) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Telefónica Deutschland stock opened at €2.32 ($2.32) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €2.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €2.61. Telefónica Deutschland has a 12 month low of €2.01 ($2.01) and a 12 month high of €3.03 ($3.03). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

