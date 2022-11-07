Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €60.00 Price Target at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €60.00 ($60.00) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($140.00) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Monday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($110.00) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Friday, August 5th. Warburg Research set a €99.00 ($99.00) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €75.00 ($75.00) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €146.00 ($146.00) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shop Apotheke Europe Stock Performance

ETR:SAE opened at €40.82 ($40.82) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €45.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €72.27. Shop Apotheke Europe has a twelve month low of €37.25 ($37.25) and a twelve month high of €165.70 ($165.70). The stock has a market cap of $738.64 million and a P/E ratio of -9.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.29.

About Shop Apotheke Europe

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

