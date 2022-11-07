UBS Group Analysts Give Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) a €2.60 Price Target

UBS Group set a €2.60 ($2.60) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.10 ($2.10) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($3.60) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. set a €3.50 ($3.50) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Warburg Research set a €2.60 ($2.60) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.00 ($2.00) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Telefónica Deutschland Trading Up 4.7 %

Telefónica Deutschland stock opened at €2.32 ($2.32) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.57, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €2.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is €2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion and a PE ratio of 19.33. Telefónica Deutschland has a 52 week low of €2.01 ($2.01) and a 52 week high of €3.03 ($3.03).

About Telefónica Deutschland

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

