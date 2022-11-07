Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Reiterates €97.00 Price Target for Stratec (ETR:SBS)

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €97.00 ($97.00) price target on Stratec (ETR:SBS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SBS. Warburg Research set a €96.00 ($96.00) target price on shares of Stratec in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €119.00 ($119.00) target price on shares of Stratec in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Stratec Price Performance

SBS stock opened at €81.30 ($81.30) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $986.14 million and a P/E ratio of 36.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.79, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 3.48. Stratec has a 52-week low of €72.70 ($72.70) and a 52-week high of €146.40 ($146.40). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €81.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €90.87.

About Stratec

Stratec SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany, European Union, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

