Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €8.40 Price Target for SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.40 ($8.40) price target on SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SGL has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €8.50 ($8.50) price target on SGL Carbon in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Baader Bank set a €6.60 ($6.60) target price on SGL Carbon in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ETR:SGL opened at €7.29 ($7.29) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.12, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.53. SGL Carbon has a 1 year low of €4.65 ($4.65) and a 1 year high of €9.57 ($9.57). The stock has a market capitalization of $891.36 million and a P/E ratio of 8.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €6.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of €6.40.

Company Profile

SGL Carbon SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon fiber and specialty graphite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, China, Asia, Latin America, Africa, and Australia. The company operates in Graphite Solutions; Process Technology; Caron Fibers; and Composite Solutions segment.

