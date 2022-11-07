Vonovia (ETR:VNA) PT Set at €48.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €48.00 ($48.00) price objective on Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($34.00) price target on Vonovia in a research report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.30 ($33.30) price objective on Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($35.00) price objective on Vonovia in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($30.00) price objective on Vonovia in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($50.00) price objective on Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Vonovia Stock Up 7.2 %

Shares of VNA stock opened at €22.72 ($22.72) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €23.02 and its 200 day moving average price is €29.05. Vonovia has a 1-year low of €18.59 ($18.59) and a 1-year high of €54.10 ($54.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $18.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

