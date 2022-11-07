ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) PT Set at €12.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €12.00 ($12.00) target price on ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ElringKlinger Stock Performance

Shares of ZIL2 opened at €6.95 ($6.95) on Thursday. ElringKlinger has a 1 year low of €5.73 ($5.73) and a 1 year high of €14.12 ($14.12). The company has a market cap of $440.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €6.75 and a 200-day moving average of €7.36.

Get ElringKlinger alerts:

ElringKlinger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and sells systems and components for the automotive industry in Germany, the Asia-Pacific, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

