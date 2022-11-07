IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) versus LMF Acquisition Opportunities (NASDAQ:LMAO) Head-To-Head Survey

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Rating) and LMF Acquisition Opportunities (NASDAQ:LMAO – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

IceCure Medical has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LMF Acquisition Opportunities has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get IceCure Medical alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.0% of LMF Acquisition Opportunities shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IceCure Medical $4.14 million N/A -$9.90 million ($0.43) -2.51 LMF Acquisition Opportunities N/A N/A $80,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares IceCure Medical and LMF Acquisition Opportunities’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

LMF Acquisition Opportunities has lower revenue, but higher earnings than IceCure Medical.

Profitability

This table compares IceCure Medical and LMF Acquisition Opportunities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IceCure Medical -423.34% -72.71% -57.49% LMF Acquisition Opportunities N/A -44.29% 3.70%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for IceCure Medical and LMF Acquisition Opportunities, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IceCure Medical 0 0 4 0 3.00 LMF Acquisition Opportunities 0 0 0 0 N/A

IceCure Medical currently has a consensus target price of $4.80, suggesting a potential upside of 344.44%. Given IceCure Medical’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe IceCure Medical is more favorable than LMF Acquisition Opportunities.

Summary

LMF Acquisition Opportunities beats IceCure Medical on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IceCure Medical

(Get Rating)

IceCure Medical Ltd, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a cryoablation solution for the treatment of breast tumors. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.

About LMF Acquisition Opportunities

(Get Rating)

LMF Acquisition Opportunities, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for IceCure Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IceCure Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.