Financial Contrast: Nortech Systems (NSYS) and Its Peers

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Rating) is one of 28 public companies in the “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Nortech Systems to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nortech Systems and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nortech Systems $115.17 million $7.15 million 3.26 Nortech Systems Competitors $2.40 billion $165.30 million -1.54

Nortech Systems’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Nortech Systems. Nortech Systems is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nortech Systems 7.44% 18.14% 6.60% Nortech Systems Competitors -182.14% -18.52% -4.34%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.4% of Nortech Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.0% of shares of all “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Nortech Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.4% of shares of all “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Nortech Systems and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nortech Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Nortech Systems Competitors 80 251 454 4 2.48

As a group, “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 14.35%. Given Nortech Systems’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nortech Systems has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Nortech Systems has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nortech Systems’ competitors have a beta of 0.59, meaning that their average stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Nortech Systems Company Profile

Nortech Systems Incorporated provides design and manufacturing solutions for electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services. The company also provides manufacturing and engineering services for medical devices, printed circuit board assemblies, wire and cable assemblies, and higher-level electromechanical assemblies. In addition, it offers engineering and repair services. The company serves original equipment manufacturers in the aerospace and defense, medical, and industrial markets through business development teams and independent manufacturers' representatives. Nortech Systems Incorporated was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Maple Grove, Minnesota.

