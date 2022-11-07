Reviewing Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) and Bon Natural Life (NYSE:BON)

Bon Natural Life (NYSE:BON – Get Rating) and Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Bon Natural Life and Curaleaf’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bon Natural Life N/A N/A N/A Curaleaf -10.31% -7.42% -3.93%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Bon Natural Life shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bon Natural Life 0 0 0 0 N/A Curaleaf 0 2 9 0 2.82

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Bon Natural Life and Curaleaf, as provided by MarketBeat.

Curaleaf has a consensus target price of $14.60, indicating a potential upside of 163.54%. Given Curaleaf’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Curaleaf is more favorable than Bon Natural Life.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bon Natural Life and Curaleaf’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bon Natural Life $25.50 million 0.44 $4.59 million N/A N/A Curaleaf $1.21 billion 2.81 -$101.73 million ($0.19) -29.16

Bon Natural Life has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Curaleaf.

Summary

Bon Natural Life beats Curaleaf on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bon Natural Life

(Get Rating)

Bon Natural Life Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of functional active ingredients extracted from natural herb plants in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides personal care ingredients, such as plant extracted fragrance compounds to perfume and fragrance manufacturers; natural health supplements comprising powder drinks and bioactive food ingredient products primarily used as food additives; and nutritional supplements. Its products are principally used by manufacturer customers in the functional food, personal care, cosmetic, and pharmaceutical industries. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

About Curaleaf

(Get Rating)

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels. The Non-Cannabis Operations segment provides professional services, including cultivation, processing, and retail know-how and back-office administration, intellectual property licensing, real estate leasing services, and lending facilities to medical and adult-use cannabis licensees under management service agreements. It offers flowers, pre-rolls, flower pods, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing, such as pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, including distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles. The company also provides hemp-based CBD products. As of June 16, 2022, it operated 134 dispensaries and 26 cultivation sites in 22 states of the United States. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

