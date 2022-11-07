Reunion Neuroscience (NASDAQ:REUN) vs. Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR) Head to Head Review

Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) and Reunion Neuroscience (NASDAQ:REUN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Pear Therapeutics and Reunion Neuroscience, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Pear Therapeutics alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pear Therapeutics 0 1 5 0 2.83 Reunion Neuroscience 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pear Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 228.19%. Given Pear Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pear Therapeutics is more favorable than Reunion Neuroscience.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pear Therapeutics N/A -184.45% -49.89% Reunion Neuroscience -1,125.12% -65.19% -45.08%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Pear Therapeutics and Reunion Neuroscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

55.4% of Pear Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.4% of Reunion Neuroscience shares are held by institutional investors. 30.7% of Pear Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pear Therapeutics and Reunion Neuroscience’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pear Therapeutics $4.21 million 85.37 -$65.14 million N/A N/A Reunion Neuroscience $3.88 million 4.68 -$43.63 million ($3.85) -0.41

Reunion Neuroscience has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pear Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Pear Therapeutics has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reunion Neuroscience has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pear Therapeutics beats Reunion Neuroscience on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pear Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Pear Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage healthcare company, develops and sells software-based medicines. Its commercial products are reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder related to alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, and stimulants; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder in combination with buprenorphine; and Somryst, a software-based treatment for chronic insomnia. The company is also developing a pipeline of 14 product candidates focusing on psychiatry, neurology, and outside of central nervous system therapeutic areas, such as gastrointestinal, oncology, and cardiovascular. Pear Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Reunion Neuroscience

(Get Rating)

Field Trip Health Ltd. engages in the development and delivery of psychedelic- assisted therapies in North America. The company operates Field Trip Health Centres that provide psychedelic therapies; offers Field Trip Digital apps; operates Field Trip Discovery, a drug development division that develops the next generation of psychedelic molecules; and provides ketamine-assisted therapy for the treatment of depression, anxiety, addiction, and other conditions. Field Trip Health Ltd. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Pear Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pear Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.