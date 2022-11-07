SVB Leerink Trims Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Target Price to $2.00

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGSGet Rating) had its price target cut by SVB Leerink from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Aligos Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGS opened at $0.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.98. Aligos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $17.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.25.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGSGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.18. Aligos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.01% and a negative net margin of 1,041.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.79) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aligos Therapeutics will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALGS. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aligos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $415,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $377,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Aligos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $94,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 564.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 362,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 307,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 70.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a s-antigen transport-inhibiting oligonucleotide polymer that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

