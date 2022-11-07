Analysts Set Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Target Price at $30.29

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.29.

TCOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

Shares of TCOM opened at $28.00 on Wednesday. Trip.com Group has a one year low of $14.29 and a one year high of $31.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of -44.44 and a beta of 0.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.72 million. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. On average, analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in Trip.com Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 9,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 238,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,546,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. 54.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.