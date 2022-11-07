IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.78.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS IGIFF opened at $27.70 on Wednesday. IGM Financial has a twelve month low of $24.78 and a twelve month high of $41.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.59 and its 200-day moving average is $28.08.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were paid a $0.4352 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

