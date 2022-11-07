St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,518.29.

Several research firms have recently commented on STJPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,040 ($12.02) to GBX 1,020 ($11.79) in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,800 ($20.81) to GBX 1,673 ($19.34) in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

St. James's Place Stock Up 12.4 %

OTCMKTS:STJPF opened at $10.79 on Wednesday. St. James’s Place has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $23.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.63.

About St. James’s Place

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

