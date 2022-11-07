Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Receives $71.19 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.19.

Several analysts recently commented on DLVHF shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut Delivery Hero from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Delivery Hero from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Delivery Hero from €66.00 ($66.00) to €71.30 ($71.30) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Delivery Hero from €60.00 ($60.00) to €50.00 ($50.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Delivery Hero from €65.00 ($65.00) to €64.00 ($64.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Stock Down 3.9 %

DLVHF opened at $35.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.12 and its 200-day moving average is $39.18. Delivery Hero has a twelve month low of $25.99 and a twelve month high of $146.07.

Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

