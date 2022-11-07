Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Receives $17.36 Average Price Target from Analysts

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.36.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VERX shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vertex in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Vertex to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vertex from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Vertex from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

In related news, CEO David Destefano sold 36,419 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total value of $494,934.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 396,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,389,834.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David Destefano sold 36,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total transaction of $494,934.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 396,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,389,834.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lisa Butler sold 47,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $698,255.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,144 shares in the company, valued at $45,933.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,398 shares of company stock valued at $2,900,954 in the last three months. 46.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vertex by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex during the third quarter worth $271,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vertex by 1.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 90,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Vertex by 52.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VERX opened at $16.36 on Wednesday. Vertex has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $22.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -233.68, a P/E/G ratio of 59.70 and a beta of 0.58.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Vertex had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $119.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

