ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.40.

ALXO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ALX Oncology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in ALX Oncology by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,133,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,060,000 after purchasing an additional 691,410 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 12.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,986,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,248,000 after buying an additional 427,260 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in ALX Oncology by 744.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 456,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after buying an additional 402,646 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in ALX Oncology by 1,161.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 429,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 395,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Stock Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:ALXO opened at $12.21 on Wednesday. ALX Oncology has a 52-week low of $5.82 and a 52-week high of $55.17. The firm has a market cap of $497.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.69.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.15). Sell-side analysts expect that ALX Oncology will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

About ALX Oncology

(Get Rating)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.