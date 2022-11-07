The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$85.69.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC cut their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia to C$86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$86.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of TSE BNS opened at C$65.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$78.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$68.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$75.55. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of C$63.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$95.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Announces Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( TSE:BNS Get Rating ) (NYSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The bank reported C$2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.12 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.01 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.4234651 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 46.79%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

