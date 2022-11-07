Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI – Get Rating) (NYSE:FSM) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.25.

Several brokerages have commented on FVI. Laurentian decreased their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.25 to C$5.75 in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Performance

Shares of FVI opened at C$3.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.80, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of C$1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.47. Fortuna Silver Mines has a one year low of C$2.82 and a one year high of C$6.95.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines ( TSE:FVI Get Rating ) (NYSE:FSM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$214.26 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.